E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 270 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

