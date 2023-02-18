Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ DYNT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Dynatronics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.