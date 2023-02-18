Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

About Dynatronics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.