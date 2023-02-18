Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 2,314 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $42.71 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dynatrace

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

