Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 2,314 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT opened at $42.71 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.