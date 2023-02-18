Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 4,317 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. 2,486,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,485. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.70, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.