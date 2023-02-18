dYdX Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00012143 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $467.37 million and $131.02 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

