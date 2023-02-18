DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 18,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DD opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

