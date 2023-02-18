Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 60,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $15.68.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

