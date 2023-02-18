DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Update

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.25. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,684. DUET Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUET. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in DUET Acquisition by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 320,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

