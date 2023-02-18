Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

