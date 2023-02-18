Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

