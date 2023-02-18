DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.
DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
