DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

