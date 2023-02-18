Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at Barclays

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 195 ($2.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCMF. HSBC downgraded Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of DOCMF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.