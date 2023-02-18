Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after buying an additional 248,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

