Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 646,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

