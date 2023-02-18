Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 8,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 48.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $40,000.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

