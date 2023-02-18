DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.23.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after buying an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

