Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Shares Up 7.6%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.83. 157,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 246,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digihost Technology stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.60% of Digihost Technology worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

