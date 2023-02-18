DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $177.20 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,569.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00406367 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013602 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00092769 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00659539 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00555088 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00175468 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,028,176,121 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
