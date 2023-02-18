Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,280 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CAL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King dropped their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 81,847 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

