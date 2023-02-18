DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.7 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 2,758,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.