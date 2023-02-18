DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 634,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 201,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,683. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 million, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.