dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $165.10 million and approximately $55,047.31 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00407760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00027399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00820289 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $251,006.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

