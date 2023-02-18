DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.