Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron Sells 7,179 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DVN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.33. 25,391,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,307. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

