Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.91 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $109.91 million and $13.07 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00425170 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.88 or 0.28164059 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.