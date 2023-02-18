DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading Down 6%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 3,025,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,101,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

DeepVerge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.04.

About DeepVerge

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

