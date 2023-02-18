Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $13,190.18 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $13,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,338,426.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $20.05 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
