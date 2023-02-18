Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $13,190.18 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $13,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,338,426.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $20.05 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 92,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

