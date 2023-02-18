Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Price Performance

NASDAQ DTSS opened at $1.26 on Friday. Datasea has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

