Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.14.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,599.80 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $167.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

