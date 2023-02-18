DARTH (DAH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $638.29 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DARTH token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00422374 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.65 or 0.27978795 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.