D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 818.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 435,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 117,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $310.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.88.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.00%. The company had revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

