Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
CYBN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Cybin Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $82.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.14.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.
