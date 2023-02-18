Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

CYBN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $82.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cybin by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cybin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cybin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

