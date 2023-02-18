Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

