CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.2 %

CUBE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,341. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 171.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2,975.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 136,776 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 196,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.