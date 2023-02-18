CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 108,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.12. 50,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

