Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00017134 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $133.62 million and approximately $140,320.39 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00428456 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.93 or 0.28381729 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
