Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Crown Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.78. 594,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,155. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

