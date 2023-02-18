Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 115,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,352. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

