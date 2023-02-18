Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 10.0 %
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 115,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,352. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
