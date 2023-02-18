Cronos (CRO) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $16.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00078745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001106 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

