Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $21.19 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00030207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

