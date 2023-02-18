Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.41 million. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Crocs

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Crocs by 184.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.