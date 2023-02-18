Critical Comparison: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Redwood Trust pays out -63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 5 1 2.78 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Redwood Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.61, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.28 -$164.00 million ($1.45) -5.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 9.20 $109.17 million $7.77 7.22

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -23.06% 2.59% 0.24% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 121.82% 45.54% 17.74%

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Redwood Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.