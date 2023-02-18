Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Roth Mkm

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,585,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,585,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.