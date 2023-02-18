CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 2,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

