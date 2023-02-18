Credit Suisse Group Raises Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $8.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CYH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,527,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 61.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 115.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

