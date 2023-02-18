Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 829,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $129.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.58. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32,849.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.