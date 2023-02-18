Cosmos Price Tops $14.19 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.19 or 0.00057630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $183.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00079908 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010290 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029247 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001871 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003723 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000237 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
