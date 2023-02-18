Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRBP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.14.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
