Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRBP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

