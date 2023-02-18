Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copa stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Copa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

