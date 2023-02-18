Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 136,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.57. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

