Contrasting XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XWELL and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86

Volatility and Risk

XWELL currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.28%. Yelp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Yelp.

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XWELL and Yelp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.61 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.82 Yelp $1.19 billion 1.80 $36.35 million $0.51 60.37

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Yelp 3.05% 5.09% 3.53%

Summary

Yelp beats XWELL on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences and business listing page products. It also offers other services, including Yelp Reservations, which provides online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages, Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation, the Yelp Knowledge program, which offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content, and Yelp Fusion, which offers f

